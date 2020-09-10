BBNaija: Khafi Campaigns For Dorathy

Nigerian fans of the BBNaija show have reacted to the campaign of former ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Khafi, for Dorathy. Taking to Twitter, they appreciate Khafi for her kindness and consideration.

The reality TV star had tweeted on Thursday morning:

“Everyone who enters the #BBNaija house is already a winner. But Dorathy is the only female in an all male line up for eviction this week! This was me last year and I really don’t want to see her go home on Sunday! Today is the final push #VOTEDorathy32052”

Khafi is different from the housemates of past editions who all seem to have pitched their tents with Laycon.

See Khafi’s tweet and reactions below: