BBNaija: ‘It’s Okay To Love Your Fave But Stop The Obsession’ – Emma Nyra

Nigerian singer, Emma Nyra, has taken to Twitter to weigh in on the constant obsession fans have for BBNaija housemates. The talented musician wrote that the housemates are young and vibrant talents that should not be held to high standards.

She also appealed to people to allow the housemates learn from their own experiences. Her tweet reads thus:

“It’s okay to show love to your fave housemates but stop the obsession and crazy expectations. They are young and vibrant talents just like yourself. Stop holding them to standards that you don’t even hold yourself to. They will definitely live and learn from their experiences”

See her tweet below: