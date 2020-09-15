BBNaija: “It was just a coincidence meeting Nengi there” – Kiddwaya narrates what happened between him & Nengi in the toilet

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya, has narrated what happened between him and Nengi in the toilet.

Recall that Nengi and Kiddwaya were caught by Ozo and Neo in the bathroom immediately after the Saturday night party on August 30.

Ozo who seemed jealous about the incident confronted Nengi to know what she and Kiddwaya were doing in the toilet when he opened the door.

Nengi, however, stated that Kiddwaya was helping her to zip her dress.

She said, “Kiddwaya was just helping to zip up my cloth. I can’t zip it alone, so I told him to help me.

“If I was doing something bad I won’t be calm when you and Neo saw us.

Ozo, however, did not seem convinced by her explanation.

Speaking on the issue, Kiddwaya during his media rounds on Tuesday said it was a coincidence meeting Nengi at the toilet.

Kiddwaya who maintained that Ozo was threatened by him said that Nengi only asked him to help zip her dress.

“It was just a coincidence meeting Nengi there, and she asked me to help her zip her cloth; that was it.”

Prince who was also evicted alongside Kiddwaya added that it was not a big deal because the guys always help ladies to zip their dresses most times.