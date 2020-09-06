BBNaija: “INEC has disqualified Erica” – President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant reacts to Erica’s disqualification

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Digital Media, Tolu Ogunlesi and some former Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemates, have reacted to Erica’s disqualification.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates were addressed by Big Brother following some of the actions that went down in the house after the Saturday night party.

Big Brother played a video showing Erica’s outburst for all housemates to see while he called out Neo for also provoking Vee. Neo’s actions resulted in him getting a strong and final warning from Big Brother.

However, for Erica, her journey in the BBNaija house came to an abrupt end as she was disqualified from the reality show.

Erica’s disqualification became inevitable as she already had two strikes from Big Brother and a final warning. Following the sad yet expected announcement, fellow housemates were left shaken as they bid farewell to Erica.

Big Brother instructed her to leave the BBNaija premises with immediate effect.

Reacting, Ogunlesi in a tweet wrote: “INEC has disqualified Erica.

“Don’t let it end here, let’s have her on Sunrise Daily tomorrow please dear.”

INEC has disqualified Erica 🙆🏾‍♂️ — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) September 6, 2020