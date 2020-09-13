BBNaija: “I’m disappointed in myself for receiving two strikes, I can’t express my emotions right now – Ozo speaks ahead of eviction show

BBNaija housemate, Ozo has said he is disappointed in his actions in the house.

Ozo said this on Sunday during his diary session with Biggie.

When asked about his regrets, the BBNaija male housemate said he is disappointed in his actions which led to his two strikes and wished he had behaved better in the house.

Recall that Ozo was issued his second strike on Friday after he was found guilty of flouting house rules.

Ozo said: “I’ve had an experience of a lifetime and I have an open mind.

“I’m disappointed in myself for receiving two strikes. I can’t express my emotions right now but I beat myself up wondering what I’m doing that got me those strikes and how I’ve disappointed myself.”

Ozo is up for possible eviction this Sunday alongside Kiddwaya, Dorathy and Prince.

At least one of the four housemates will exit the lockdown house tonight.