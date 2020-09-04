BBNaija: “If you’re wrong, i will not baby you” – Dorathy tells Lucy that half the time she’s always wrong when in a fight

BBNaija housemates, Dorathy and Lucy on, Thursday night engaged in a heated argument. It all started after Erica and Prince tried to talk to Lucy about her attitude and refusal to accept Kiddwaya as her team member.

Lucy, who refused to accept she was at fault, got into a shouting match with Dorathy. Dorathy told Lucy to accept her fault, adding that she would always tell her when she’s wrong and never take sides.

Lucy, in her response said Dorathy is not her friend and no one is except Ka3na who has since been evicted.

Dorathy again told Lucy to stop adding her personal feelings when a general task is involved and own up that she is wrong.

Dorathy said: “I will not baby you if you’re wrong and pick your side. You are never wrong.

“Stop adding your personal feelings to everything. Because someone has wronged you does not mean you should sabotage task or don’t want to work with anyone.

“You are not here because of personal feelings, learn to listen. Your unnecessary drama is getting too much.

“In your head, nobody is your friend even those looking out for you.

“If you say you’re not my friend then you are not. I didn’t come here with anyone my friends are outside. I’m done with you.”