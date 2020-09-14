BBNaija: “If that was a boy, I would have f*cking broke his nose” – Moment Kiddwaya couldn’t take Nengi throwing a bottle at him

Big brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya was left annoyed yesterday morning after a reckless plaly with Nengi.

He warned Nengi to avoid him as her play with him got ‘annoying’.

A visibly angry Kiddwaya who couldn’t take Nengi throwing a bottle at him, complained to Ozo and told him to tell Nengi to avoid him.

Kiddwaya said to Ozo: “If that was a boy, I would have f*cking broke his nose, I would have f*cking beat her. Talk to her!”

Ozo: “Kidd, but it’s been you both since day one”

Kidd: “But E don reach. Why throwing the bottle at me how many times. Will she try that outside the house?

Make sure she avoids me.”