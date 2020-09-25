BBNaija: If Laycon doesn’t win on Sunday, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is a dead man – Lady says during mega rally for Laycon

Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe is one of the BBNaija Lockdown contestants currently gaining traction in the BBNaija fanbase.

Fans of Big Brother Naija housemate, Laycon held a mega rally for the housemate in Ogun State, ahead of the grand finale of the show.

The fans made a huge poster of the housemate which they placed in front of a van as they moved from place to place urging people to vote Laycon.

In the video, Laycon’s fans were spotted hailing the housemate and singing his praises. A lady’s voice in the background was also heard saying Ebuka will be dead on Sunday if Laycon doesn’t emerge winner.

Laycon is one of the top five finalists contending for the grand prize of N85million.