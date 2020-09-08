BBNaija: If I hadn’t given her space, maybe this would not have happened – Laycon reveals what he would’ve done to stop Erica’s disqualification

Big Brother Naija housemate, Laycon has said that he misses Erica and regrets giving her space.

Laycon told Dorathy that Erica’s disqualification was the worse day of his life in the house.

According to him, maybe if he had not given her space, she wouldn’t have been disqualified.

“Yesterday was the worst of my life in this house, Dora. You’re the first person I’m telling this and probably the only person I will tell.

“I keep thinking that if I hadn’t given her space, maybe this would not have happened,” he said.

He further stated that something odd reminded him of Erica when he entered the Head of House lounge.

“You know the odd thing, as I jumped on the chair in the HoH Lounge, I saw her earrings.

“I gave them to Kiddwaya, I can’t keep it because she might not want me to have it, I really feel bad,” he added.

Dorathy, however, advised him to take his mind off the situation.