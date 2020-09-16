BBNaija: “If I Had Won N85m, Erica Wouldn’t Receive A Dime” – Kiddwaya

Evicted Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Kiddwaya has said that his love interest in the House, Erica wouldn’t have received a dime if he had won the competition.

This comes a few days after the reality TV star’s father, Terry Waya said he would make sure his son shares the ultimate prize for the show with Erica if he wins.

Unfortunately, Kiddwaya got evicted from the show on Sunday.

During his media rounds, the billionaire son said he would have donated the entire prize money to charity and he would have also worked something out with Erica.

Watch the video below: