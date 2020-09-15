BBNaija: “If I am up against Dorathy & Ozo then I am going” – Laycon expresses doubts that he will survive Sunday’s eviction

BBNaija housemate, Laycon has expressed doubts that he will survive Sunday’s eviction.

Laycon after the eviction process on Monday said this week might be his last week because he is up against strong contenders.

Recall that Trickytee, Laycon, Dorathy and Ozo were nominated for eviction after a new ‘group nomination process’ on Monday.

Speaking on his fate, Laycon said, “If I am up against Dorathy and Ozo then I am going up.

“They are strong and have survived eviction severally.”

The singer also said he doesn’t mind those that nominated him because they had to.

He, however, urged everyone to have fun and enjoy the rest of the week.