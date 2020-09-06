BBNaija: If Biggie doesn’t disqualify Erica today, then the show is shitty – Media users react after Erica issued death threats to Laycon (screenshots)

BBNaija’s Erica seems to be unhappy with fellow housemate Laycon.

Erica lost her cool after she was seen firing housemate Laycon over his comments to Ebuka about her alleged kiss to him.

Recall that the drama started during the last Sunday night eviction show when Ebuka rattled up the housemates with his questions.

Ebuka had seemingly thrown Laycon under the bus by asking why he had been telling other housemates that Erica tried to lock lips with him.

However, Laycon who was taken by shock at the question mustered the courage to defend his words.

According to him, Erica did try to kiss him but she made the move while under the influence of alcohol.

Following the claim, Erica’s fans took to social media to call out Laycon while his fans also pulled up different videos to support the claim he made about Erica.

Well, days after the drama, It appears that Erica has not gotten over what Laycon said last Sunday and has fired him.

Erica described Laycon as a “fool” for lying about her.

