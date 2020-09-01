BBNaija: ”I would like Prince or Ozo to win the N85million grand prize, but I really want Prince to win” – Tolanibaj reveals

Evicted Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Tolanibaj , has revealed two housemates she would like to win this season’s N85million grand prize.

Tolanibaj, who spoke to the host of the show, Ebuka Uchendu, on African Magic, said she wants Prince or Ozo to emerge as winner.

Tolanibaj was evicted alongside Brighto and Wathoni in a shocking triple eviction on Sunday.

She said, ”I would like Prince or Ozo to win, but I really want Prince to win, that will make him happy.”

When asked about her plans for the future, she said she would like to do entertainment.

”I feel opportunities are endless so I would like to continue entertainment, music, I do not want to put myself in the box so I am open for endorsement.

”People need to know who Tolanibaj is, so if you are willing to work with me and you respect my brand, I will work with you,” she noted.