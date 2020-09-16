BBNaija: “I would have nominated Ozo and Neo for eviction because I feel they are the strongest contenders – Trikytee

BBNaija housemate, Trickytee, on Wednesday, said he would have nominated Ozo and Neo for eviction.

Giving his reasons, Trikytee said Neo and Ozo are his strongest contenders hence he would have loved them to be evicted to give him a chance to be in the finale.

Trikytee said this during his diary session on Wednesday night with Biggie.

“I would have nominated Ozo and Neo for eviction if it was the regular style of nomination because I feel they are the strongest contenders based on the game.

“But as it is I hope I get to crossover on Sunday to the final week,” Trikytee added.

He further added that he would love Dorathy to be in the finale.

Four housemates; Dorathy, Trikytee, Ozo and Laycon are up for possible eviction this week.