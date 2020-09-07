BBNaija: I would be rewarding Laycon with a complete image & style makeover deal – Celebrity stylist Uche Nnaji

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Laycon appears to have scored some cool points from Nigerians who watch the show, following his composure while he was under a verbal attack from a disqualified housemate, Erica.

The reality star is set to be rewarded with a complete image and style-makeover deal by popular celebrity stylist, Uche Nnaji, the moment he steps out of the BBNaija house.

Nnaji recently took to his official page on Instagram to speak about how he was so impressed with the way Laycon handled the situation with Erica.

“As I watched several Clips and Post that littered the blogosphere last night and saw how the dignity and self-confidence of a young man was under attack by a fellow housemate, and despite all he remained calm. I couldn’t help checking out his page and asking myself …Do we still have YOUTHs like this?” Nnaji’s post read in part.

The stylist went on to advise people and pleaded with them to thread with caution especially when speaking with people who they think are not of the same level as they are.

According to him, Laycon is the first BBNaija housemate he has ever talked about and featured on his page.

He said: “@itslaycon would be the very FIRST BBN housemate I am ever putting on my page to talk about while in or out of the house. I wish it was about his Sartorial Qualities( Which needs to be discovered ) but about his display of uncommon SELF CONTROL and Emotional Intelligence (which is a rare trait found these days among most nouveau celebrities ) to millions of Impressionable minds on a global stage.”