BBNaija: “I would also like to be a brand ambassador for numerous brands. I would like to go into real estate” – Erica reveals her plans for the future

Disqualified BBNaija housemate, Erica has revealed her plans for the future.

Erica, who was disqualified on Sunday, told Africa Magic that she would pursue a career in acting.

She also disclosed that she would like to be a brand ambassador for numerous brands.

“The first thing I want to do is speak to my family and loved ones, I have really missed them and I need their support. Now that I am done with Big Brother, I would like to pursue my career in acting.

“I would also like to be a brand ambassador for numerous brands. I would like to go into real estate, and be an ambassador for beauty brands,”

she said.