BBNaija: I will kiss Nengi if I get the chance – Brighto

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Brighto has noted that he would kiss Nengi if he ever gets the opportunity to do so.

Brighto disclosed this during his media tour with one of the sponsors of the show, Betway on Thursday.

When asked who he would kiss among Nengi, Wathoni and Dorathy, Brighto chose Nengi.

“I’ll kiss Nengi if asked to choose among those three female housemates,” Brighto said.

He further revealed that he has plans for Wathoni outside the house.

Brighto, Wathoni and Tolanibaj were evicted on Sunday after they scored the lowest votes from viewers. He was close to Wathoni and Dorathy while in the house.