#BBNaija: “I will be waiting for you outside, Don’t forget all I told you. I love you” – Ozo to Nengi after his eviction

By
Information Nigeria
-

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Ozo, told Nengi he will be waiting for her outside the house.

Ozo made the vow after he became the second contestant to be evicted on Sunday.

“I will be waiting for you outside, Nengi. Don’t forget all I told you. I love you,” he said.

His exit left Nengi her in tears.

The finalists for this year’s competition are: Vee, Neo, Laycon, Nengi and Dorothy.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here