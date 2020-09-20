BBNaija: “I will be waiting for you outside, Don’t forget all I told you. I love you” – Ozo to Nengi after his eviction

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Ozo, told Nengi he will be waiting for her outside the house.

Ozo made the vow after he became the second contestant to be evicted on Sunday.

“I will be waiting for you outside, Nengi. Don’t forget all I told you. I love you,” he said.

His exit left Nengi her in tears.

The finalists for this year’s competition are: Vee, Neo, Laycon, Nengi and Dorothy.