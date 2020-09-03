BBNaija: “I want this more than ever, I know you said baby step but I am not a baby steps kind of guy” – Ozo to Nengi

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Ozo has told fellow housemate, Nengi that he wants her more anything.

He, however, lamented that it seems the 23-year-old Bayelsa-born housemate does not notice how he feels about her.

Ozo said he could do anything to win the heart of Nengi.

He has constantly pursued his love interest since the beginning of the reality show.

Nengi had said on different occasions that she wasn’t in the ‘Lockdown House’ for any man, adding that she already had a relationship outside the house.

Speaking to Nengi during a private conversation on Wednesday, Ozo said, “I want you more than anything. I don’t know if I’m to fly, jump or swim. No, I’m serious. I know I need this money, but I’ve never felt this way in my life…”