BBNaija: “I want Dorathy to win because I resonate with her story” – Trikytee

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Trickytee, has said he wants Dorathy to emerge winner of this year’s edition.

Trickytee told the host, Ebuka obi- Uchendu that he wants Dorathy to win because he resonates with her hustle.

According to him, they have similar hustling spirit and she (Dorarthy) is a good person.

“I want Dorathy to win because I resonate with her story. I like her person and we have some similarities in our hustle.”

He further revealed that he will produce TV series and music after the show.

“As a filmmaker, I want to create a TV series. I had wanted to do that but I didn’t have the platform.