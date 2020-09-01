BBNaija: ‘I Stayed With Prince Because I Needed Someone To Cuddle With’ – Tolanibaj (Video)

Recently evicted BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Tolanibaj, has had her first interview since her eviction from the show with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the official host.

The video of the interview has been made available online. During the interview, Tolanibaj bares her mind on her relationship with Prince in the house, what she really felt for Neo, her clash with Ka3na among many other things.

In her words:

“I was confused about my eviction but at the same time I was just happy that I had made it to week 6. I feel like a lot of people know who I am now and I’m content. It’s what I do after that matters. Ka3na has this ‘boss lady’ kinda P; I’m a boss too, but I don’t want to be the one reminding people about that – I’d rather people tell me who I am. I feel like there’s room for us to speak again. I don’t have anything against her. At the end of the day, it was a show; we needed to give content.”

Read Also: BBNaija: TolaniBaj Reveals Why She Didn’t Use Kiddwaya’s Duvet (Video)

Ebuka asks:

“When did you notice Prince?”

She replies:

“I think second week. It was actually Neo that I noticed at first but I later realized that he was a very loud person and I like my guys reserved. I stayed with Prince despite being unhappy with him because I honestly liked the idea of having a companion in the house and just somebody I could cuddle with.”

See the full video here.