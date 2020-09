Big Brother housemate, Nengi has disclosed that she was once obsessed with Don Jazzy that she had to send him a DM.

The model revealed this to fellow housemate, Ozo in a conversation. According to her, she was like 15 when she pulled the stunt.

She said the Nigerian producer probably made a post about Rihanna as she can’t remember the content of the message. She that she told him not to worry about Rihanna as she can replace the Talented International act.