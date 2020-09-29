BBNaija: ‘I Never Had Feelings For Ozo’ – Dorathy (Video)

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Dorathy, has in a new interview with Ebuka disclosed that she never had feelings for Ozo.

The reality TV star talked with Ebuka about her relationship with Ozo, Brighto, and Prince. She also talked about her friendship with Lucy.

In her words:

“I had already shared the money to all my family members when it was just me and Laycon left in the house. But I wasn’t disappointed. I’m thankful for the experience . I’m grateful for the experience and the exposure.”

Read Also: ‘I thought Dorathy would win’ – Laycon

When asked about Ozo, she says:

“No, I had no feelings for him and he had no feelings for me.”

Watch the video here.