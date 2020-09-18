BBNaija: “I & Neo came close to having $ex” – Vee

BBNaija housemate, Vee on Thursday night told Laycon she almost had sex with Neo.
Vee during a conversation with Laycon about her relationship with Neo, said she‘s surprised she has not had sex in the house because it’s been very difficult.
According to her, she has been so close to having sex with her lover, Neo severally.
She said they came close to having sex several times but he always stopped just before it escalated.
Vee tells Laycon: “You need discipline not to have sex, it’s so hard not to have sex in this house.
“I and Neo came close to having sex, he stops mostly before we begin and I’m thankful for that.”
View this post on Instagram
SLIDE 1: #laycon: what do you think Kiddwaya will be doing right now? #vee: knacking erica 😁😁😁 #laycon: Leave me alone, I want to be left alone..😁😁 (Swipe) and listen to the others, . Me: this is sarcastic and a cruise, but atm, ELITES are taking it too far can’t imagine myself dragging Vee for this, she was just been sarcastic and nothing More, heard an interactive page @thepepperroom_ called her out last night..Don’t know why though.. Last 2 SLIDES: #laycon asked when last has she and #neo f**k before, #vee was like almost did but its #neo that don’t want it to happen! 😁😁😁 . 🎥:bigbrotherradio . . . . . . . Looking for the best Plug 🔌 for your Panties👙👙👙💦 of ay variety, worry not go check @exquisite_pantiez, they got your covered! Admission is now made easy for y’all who seek direct entry into any Tertiary institution with @genesiseac, Your admission is sure and guaranteed, do send a DM today! Looking for the Best Car tracker installed in your Car, then go visit @cartrackingnigeria . . . . . . . . . #BBNaija #kikisdiaryx #bbnaijahotgist2020 #bbnaijalockdowngist #BBNaijaLockdown #trikytee #Kiddwaya #Laycon #neoakpofure #Prince #praise #Brighto #ozo #Tochi #Eric #erica #Nengi #vee #kaisha #ka3na #dorathy #tolanibaj #lilo #Lucy #wathoni
A post shared by Big Brother Naija™ (@bbnaija_lockdowngist) on