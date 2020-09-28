BBNaija: I miss you, call me – Lucy tells Erica, extends an olive branch to other fellow contestants

Ex- BBNaija housemate Lucy has called on Erica to call her so they talk as she misses her set to reconcile with her and other housemates.

Lucy didn’t have a good relationship with Erica after she ‘attacked’ Kiddwaya with Erica jumping to his defense before she got disqualified from the show.

Trying to make things right, Lucy has posted on social media asking Erica to call her saying she only wants to talk as she misses her and the others so much.

Adding that the moment she spent with all the 20 housemates is something she will never trade for anything and she appreciated them all.

Screenshot below;