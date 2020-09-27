BBNaija: ”I Love you guys so much” – Laycon speaks after he was declared the winner (video)

Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe is one person who made Biggie’s house interesting.

The man of the moment, Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ winner, Laycon, has expressed his utmost gratitude to his ‘fierce fans’ whose votes ensured his resounding victory.

In his words; Thank you very much to my fans, i love you guys so much, I will never take this for granted.

Laycon will be going home with prizes worth 85 million naira.

The breakdown includes:

– N30 million naira cash price.

– An Innoson Vehicle SUV.

– Dubai Trip for two.

– Trip to watch the UEFA Champions League Final.

– One year supply of Indomie noodles and pepsi.

– A 2 bed-room apartment.

Laycon was born in 1994 in Lagos, Nigeria. At the moment, he is 26 years old. He is a Yoruba who was raised in Lagos. The 26-year-old rapper went to the University of Lagos (2012-2016). He graduated from the institution with a BA in Philosophy, Second Class Upper.