#BBNaija: I love smart & intelligent men who support and stand up for women – Juliet Ibrahim gives reason she is supporting Prince Nelson this season

By
Information Nigeria
-

Actress Juliet Ibrahim has given reason she is supporting Big Brother Naija, BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Prince Nelson Enwerem, this season.

Sharing a photo of the housemate on her Instagram page on Tuesday, Juliet said she is supporting Prince because she loves smart and intelligent men who support and stand up for women.

She also said that Prince has captured her heart.

“I recently started watching #bbnaija, and this young man @princenelsonenwerem has captured my heart already,” Juliet wrote.

“If you know me, you’d know I love smart and intelligent men who support and stand up for women.

“Please help me vote for Prince, he deserves to be in the house till the finale.”

