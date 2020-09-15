BBNaija: ‘I Liked TolaniBaj’s Intelligence’, Prince Shares First Interview

Recently evicted BBNaija housemate, Prince Nelson, has had his first interview with Ebuka on Monday morning. The reality TV star talked about his clash with Ozo, what he really felt for TolaniBaj, and his plans after the show.

In his words:

“I think Ozo clashed with me more because of the Nengi situation at the time. Other people used to walk out during tasks rehearsals and he would just say we are being irresponsible. But with mine, the underlying issue was Nengi. I’m not going to get into any fight over a girl. Wathoni used to care for me while in the house.

I saw how caring and sweet she was. That made me start connecting to her on that level. I liked Tolani’s intelligence. I also liked the fact that she is very outspoken. She is good at what she does. I never chose TolaniBaj because Nengi and I didn’t work. Nengi and I decided not to talk to each other on the same day.”

Watch the full video here.