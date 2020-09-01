BBNaija: ”I like Wathoni but not enough for a relationship, I have no feelings for Dorathy but she is generous & funny” – Brighto

BBNaija housemate, Brighto has made clarifications on having feelings for Dorathy.

Brighto was caught up in a triangle between Wathoni and Dorathy in the house.

Although Dorathy expressed lust for him, Wathoni had confided in Tolanibaj that she genuinely likes Brighto.

Speaking on the situation, Brighto in his post eviction interview, said he had no intention of having a relationship with any of the ladies.

When asked how he chose Wathoni over Dorathy, he said Wathoni marketed her territory quickly and Dorathy was relaxed. It was about who applied ‘pressure.’

He said, ”I like that Dorathy is one of the funniest in the house and she is quite intelligent and I had a good time with her. I have no feelings for Dorathy but she is generous and funny, when you are with her she gives good vibes.

”I like Wathoni but not enough for a relationship. I have to think through it because relationship is very strong.

”When everything started, I thought having a relationship with Wathoni in the house will affect me, that was why on Sunday I said maybe I was evicted because of Wathoni.”