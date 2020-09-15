BBNaija: I like mean guys with some bit of attitude not like you, you’re extremely nice – Nengi tells Ozo

If there is one person making Biggie’s house interesting, it is Nengi.

Nengi has said to Ozo he doesn’t fall within the criteria of men she so desires.

Last night, the two were spotted in the garden where Ozo raised the discussion on the possibility of them having a romantic relationship.

Nengi as usual, reduced Ozo to the low class of men on her list, saying he doesn’t fall within the criteria of men she wants to have a relationship with.

According to her, she wants mean guys, men with who will give her attitude and not Ozo who is too nice to her.