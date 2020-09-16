BBNaija: “I know me & Erica are cool but I never had plans of sharing the N85m grand prize with her if I had won the reality show” – Kiddwaya

BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya says he would have used the N85m grand prize to boost his foundation if he had won the reality show.

Kiddwaya made this known during his media rounds on Wednesday after being asked if he was going to give half of the money to Erica as promised by his father.

He, however, insisted that he would have used the money for charity work instead.

He also said that he feels that there are lots of people who need the money more adding that he had always said that if he won he would use the money to make their lives better.

“The money would have been used for so many things and it would have gone straight to my foundation.

“It would have been used for Charity work.

“ Not a penny would have been given to anyone else because I have always said that there are a lot of people who need this money more.

“I know me and Erica are cool but I never had plans of sharing the money with her.

“We have our stuff together but even when we were still in the Big Brother house I have always maintained that the money would be used for charity work,” he said.