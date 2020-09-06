BBNaija: “I knew Kiddwaya before you knew him, If I want to have something with Kiddwaya I would” – Nengi to Erica

BBNaija housemate, Nengi has told Erica she’s not interested in having a relationship with Kiddwaya.

Kiddwaya was seen dancing with Nengi which got Erica upset.

She later approached Nengi on the dance floor about the situation, saying she could have Kiddwaya if she wanted.

Nengi in response told Erica that she is not interested in having anything with Kiddwaya.

According to Nengi, she knew Kiddwaya before the show and would have had him if she wanted to earlier.

Nengi said: “I knew Kiddwaya before you knew him. If I want to have something with Kiddwaya I would.

”I’m not interested in him.“