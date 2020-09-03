BBNaija: “I & Kiddwaya did everything intimate while in the HoH room” – Erica confirms having intimacy with Kiddwaya

BBNaija housemate, Erica, has confirmed having intimacy with fellow housemate, Kiddwaya.

Erica, who is the current Head of House, HOH, disclosed that she and Kiddwaya did everything “intimate” in the HoH room.

The housemate disclosed this during a conversation with Neo in the kitchen, on Wednesday.

“I and Kiddwaya did everything intimate while in the HoH room,” Erica told Neo.

Recall that a video had emerged of Erica and Kiddwaya under the duvet with Nigerians believing they had sex.

However, Kiddwaya told fellow housemates, Brighto and Trikytee that what they did under the duvet cannot be tagged as a sex tape.

The billionaire son explained that housemates and viewers could only see movement under the duvet and cannot be certain about what happened.