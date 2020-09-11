BBNaija: “I feel sorry for Kiddwaya, Erica’s disqualification is really affecting him” – Neo says (video)

BBNaija housemate, Neo has said Kiddwaya has not been himself since Erica’s disqualification.

Recall that before Erica was disqualified, she was always seen with her love interest, Kiddwaya in the house.

Her disqualification seems to have affected Kiddwyaya emotionally and housemates have noticed it.

Neo during a conversation with Vee on Thursday said Kiddwaya is really worried and affected by Erica’s disqualification.

According to him, Kiddwaya complained to him about not seeing Erica’s picture hung on the wall like other evicted housemates.

Neo said: “I feel sorry for Kiddwaya, Erica’s disqualification is really affecting him.

“He complained and was worried why her picture was not on the wall with other housemates that have been evicted.”

Recall that Erica was disqualified and asked to leave the Lockdown house on Sunday after flouting several house rules.

Among other offences, she was found guilty of pouring water on the Head of House bed, preventing Prince, her deputy, from sleeping on it.

She was also found guilty of bullying and trying to confront the production team.