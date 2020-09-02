BBNaija: “I feel like it doesn’t make any sense. It doesn’t make any sense” – Dorathy loses her cool, blasts Lucy for walking out on their team (video)

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Dorathy, has warned fellow housemate, Lucy, against the feeling that her suggestion must be considered above that of other housemates.

The Delta-born housemate got angry after Lucy suddenly became cold and disinterested because her suggestion on how they will go about this week’s wager challenge was turned down.

“I feel like it doesn’t make any sense. It doesn’t make any sense,” visibly angry Dorathy yelled.

“If we are to do something together we should do it together your feelings aside. If you bring up a suggestion and they say no [to it] then no is no.

“No means no! It’s not personal Lucy. No, it’s not. And I feel I just have to shut up because obviously I’m not the head of house.”