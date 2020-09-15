#BBNaija: “I feel Laycon winning the show will touch some people’s life.” – Kiddwaya

Information Nigeria
Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya, has said he wants Laycon to emerge winner of the reality show.

Kiddwaya said this in his post eviction interview with Betway.

He said, “Laycon is my guy and I want him to win and I know he will win. In the house I thought Neo will win.

“When they played Laycon music I realized I see a lot of potentials in him and I feel like music uplift people, especially in Nigeria.

“I feel Laycon winning the show will touch some people’s life.”

Kiddwaya was evicted during Sunday’s live eviction show.

