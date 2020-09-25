BBNaija: “I feel Dorathy might win because she is likable and sweet” – Laycon

Big Brother Naija finalist, Laycon has revealed why Dorathy may emerge winner of the ‘lockdown edition.

Laycon, when asked who could emerge winner of the show, said he thinks Dorathy might win.

The singer said, “I feel Dorathy might win because she is likable and sweet.

“She has a warm and welcoming personality. There is no reason not to like her.”

When asked of the best friendship he made in the house, Laycon mentioned Vee and Neo.

He said the duo helped him in the house when he had issues. Laycon noted that Neo made him confident in the first week.