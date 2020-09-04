BBNaija: I entered Big Brother house just to catch cruise – Laycon

Laycon, Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, has revealed that he actually entered this season’s reality show to ‘catch cruise.’

Laycon said this while having a private conversation with Dorathy late Thursday night.

Though the mindset might have changed at the moment, Laycon said that initially what was in his head was just the cruise in Big Brother’s house.

At the moment, the Lagos-born housemate is seen by viewers and fellow housemates as one of the strongest contenders for the N85 million grand prize.

Speaking, Laycon said, “Me, in my head it was to come and catch cruise. The whole thing was cruise from the beginning. Clicking on that link na cruise carry me reach here. I did it because of the billboard.”

Laycon is an upcoming Nigerian music rapper.