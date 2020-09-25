BBNaija: “I don’t wear pant” – Nengi tells Laycon

Big Brother Naija housemate and finalist, Nengi has revealed that she unlike many women, she doesn’t wear panties.

The Bayelsa born model made this known during a conversation with Laycon, when she pleaded with him to help her fold her clothes.

However, Laycon who turned down her request, stated that he wouldn’t help her fold the clothes because he is not in the habit of touching a lady’s pants unless he is taking them off.

In his words,

“Then I can’t touch your clothes, the only time I touch pant is when I’m taking it off”

Nengi in response revealed that she’s different from other women as she doesn’t wear panties.

She said, ”I don’t wear pant”.

Recall that, Nengi was left stunned on Wednesday night as she walked in on fellow housemate, Neo, washing his love interest, Vee’s panties in the house.

Housemates, Neo and Vee were not on good terms few days ago and to quell her agitation, he joined her in washing her undies — in a bid to make her happy, he took over the washing while she spread them after he had rinsed them.

As they were discussing, Vee called Neo’s attention to the fact that one of her panties was missing. A surprised Nengi who was there at that moment then said, “Ahh ahh, Neo, you even wash pant join”. She then turned to Vee, telling her she is a lucky girl.