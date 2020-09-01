BBNaija: “I don’t want to ever talk about Erica again” – Laycon (video)

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Laycon has said he does not want to ever talk about Erica again.

He revealed that Erica approached him after the eviction show demanding explanations about Ebuka’s revelation on Sunday.

BBNaija host, Ebuka had put Laycon on hot seat moment he asked him to explain what he has been telling housemates about Erica wanting to kiss him.

Recall few weeks ago, Erica got drunk at BBNaija weekend party and was allover Laycon.

The next day, Laycon alleged that Erica attempted kissing him severally which he did not allow because he knew she was acting under the influence of alcohol.

Of course Laycon was bold enough to admit that he said so but noted that Erica may deny because she was intoxicated then.

Hearing these, Erica was shocked and surprised, claiming she doesn’t remember doing that.

Laycon has now revealed that Erica confronted him after Sunday live eviction show but he declined talking to her about it.

Laycon told Neo that he does not want to ever talk about Erica again since she has also warned him to desist from talking about her.

He relayed this while discussing with Neo earlier today, August 31 in Vee‘s presence.