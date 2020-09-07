BBNaija: “I don’t like boys that form fine boys too much. Boys like you are a problem – Nengi to Ozo

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Nengi has said that she hates boys like Ozo, her reality show boyfriend.

According to her, boys like Ozo are full of problems which she is not ready for at the moment.

She said, “You don’t need to tell me, I know your true intentions that’s why I said you’ll crawl.

“You’ll crawl, we’ve not even gone out and you’ve started ascertaining that there’ll be distractions. I said I don’t like boys like you. I don’t like boys like you.

“I don’t like boys that form fine boys too much. Boys like you are a problem and I don’t have time for that.”