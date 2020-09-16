BBNaija: I discovered that Banana Island – Kiddwaya’s dad Terry Waya says

BBNaija Kiddwaya’s father Terry Waya has made more revelations about himself and how he worked hard to become the billionaire that he is today.

In a chat with BBC News Pidgin, the billionaire businessman revealed that he discovered the popular Banana Island estate in Lagos. Terry hails from Benue state but moved to Kaduna where got married and brought up his kids before sending them off to a boarding school in London.

“From Kaduna, I moved to Abuja. My life changed at a point during my relationship with soldiers. It was the time when Babangida was in power. I was still a small boy but all the soldiers were my friend. We partied and did many things together. I did business with them and it was from there my breakthrough came.”

“That Banana Island was given to me. Not many people know that I discovered that Banana Island. I brought Chagoury to do the project. Nobody knew that there was a Banana Island there.” “One day, I visited one of my closest friends called General Adisa who was the minister of works at the time. I, then, saw a big poster behind him with the words Banana Island. I asked him about it and he said that they were looking for a partner to do the work and then sell the land together.”

He said that the government will have their share and the partners too will have their share. I told him I was interested and he said no problem. And that was how Banana Island came to live,” the billionaire man explained, adding that he has a lot of projects that he gave out to other people.