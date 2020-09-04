BBNaija: “I can’t be like Vee or Erica to a man” – Dorathy

If there is one person making Biggie’s house interesting, it is Dorathy.

Dorathy Bachor who left jaws hanging when she appeared on our screens has said she can’t be like Vee and Erica to a man in a relationship.

Speaking with Laycon about her preferences in relationship, Dorathy said she doesn’t fancy public display of affection and cannot be clingy like Vee and Erica does to Neo and Kiddwaya respectively.

According to her, she came into the house to compete for the grand prize and make much money from the tasks. Another thing on her to-do-list is exposure for herself and business.