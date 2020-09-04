BBNaija: I cannot work together with Kiddwaya, whenever we work together our group fails – Lucy

BBNaija housemate, Lucy has given reason she cannot be in the same group with Kiddwaya.

Lucy on Thursday caused an argument in the house after she declined to be in the same group with Kiddwaya.

She got into a shouting match with Prince and Erica who accused her of being disrespectful to the Head of House and the deputy.

However, Erica approached her on Thursday night asking why she hates to be in the same group with Kiddwaya, describing it as unfair.

Lucy explained that she refused to have Kiddwaya in her group because the last time they failed.

“I don’t have anything against him, I just said I cannot work together with Kiddwaya, because whenever we work together our group fails.

“Do you expect me to keep doing that. I would only stay in a group with Kiddwaya if Big Brother was the one that shared the group and made it compulsory,” Lucy added.