BBNaija: I and Nengi wouldn’t cross paths on a normal day – Kiddwaya

Former big brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya, has said that on a normal day, himself and fellow contestant, Nengi wouldn’t cross paths.

In his first interview with the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu outside the house, the billionaire’s son talked about his bottle incidence with Nengi which got him angry.

According to Kiddwaya, on a normal day, he would not be in the same room as her.

“With the whole bottle stuff, she’s very playful and I like that about her sometimes, but then it got to a point where I felt like this girl is taking a piss now. Like how can you be hitting me with a bottle, because on a normal day, I said it several times, on a normal day we will not be in the same room, we won’t cross paths. You can play with me, that’s calm, but you cannot keep going.” he said.

See full video below;