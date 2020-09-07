BBNaija: I am in love with you, I can’t change it – Ozo to Nengi

BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Ozo, is currently the talk of social media

Ozo has professed his undying love for his fellow housemate, Nengi, stating that he is in love with her and can’t change it.

Last night, while the pair were together in the room, Ozo told Nengi that he knows they are both in a reality TV show but his reality is that he is in love with her.

I don’t care how people see things but all I know is that I am here. It is a reality TV show and I am living my own reality here.

The fact of the matter is that I am in love with you. I can’t change it.” he said

Watch the video below: