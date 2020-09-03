BBNaija: I am fed up with your attitude – Prince attacks Lucy

BBNaija housemate, Prince on Thursday blasted Lucy over her attitude in the house.

It all started after Lucy declined to be paired in the same group with Kiddwaya and Erica.

This got some housemates upset and the same led to a heated argument in the house.

Prince who did not find the nonchalant attitude from Lucy funny raised his voice at her and asked her to respect the authorities in the house.

Speaking to Lucy, he said: “I look out for you in this house but I wouldn’t condone your attitude.

“What the f*ck is wrong with you every time. Is it because we are the ones that shared housemates not Big brother?

“Accord the Head of House and Deputy the same respect you give Big brother. I’m fed up with you, I advise you every time but you should have learnt by now.”