BBNaija: “How I coped with Kiddwaya and Erica’s relationship in the house” – Laycon (video)

BBNaija lockdown housemate, Laycon has revealed how he was able to cope with Erica and Kiddwaya’s relationship in the house.
Laycon made this known last night in a discussion with Neo and Vee.
According to him, in order to get over his feelings for Erica, he started seeing her as Kiddwaya’s lover. “I started seeing her as my guy’s babe”, he said.
He also said there was a time Erica called his attention to the fact that he was getting closer to Kiddwaya than herself.
Neo then told Laycon that he may end up finding someone else once they are out of the house.
Responding, Laycon agreed that he will definitely meet someone else. He, however, noted that it won’t stop him from liking Erica.
Watch the video below;
#Laycon talks about how he was able to be comfortable with the #kiddrica .. . . But I think Laycon shouldn't be talking about thia right now, its time to move on and let by-gone be by-gone!
