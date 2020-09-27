BBNaija: How housemates voted for their favourite housemates this week as Laycon wins the 85 million mega prize

After 71 days of fierce competition, the Big Brother Naija Season 5 reality TV show has finally drawn to a close.

The show ended in jubilation for iCONS, supporters of Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly referred to as Laycon, who emerged as the winner of the Africa’s most popular reality TV show.

See how viewers voted for their favourite housemates below;

Laycon got 60% of the total votes

Dorathy got 21.85% of the total votes

Nengi got 15.03% of the total votes

Neo got 1.94% of the total votes

Vee got 1.18% of the total votes