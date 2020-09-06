BBNaija: How Erica pulled a knife before on one of her exes – Nigerian lady tweets

A Nigerian lady who identified as @belberocks on twitter, has accused Big brother Naija’s Erica of being a violent person.

According to belberocks, Erica had once pulled a knife on one of her exes that is her friend. She went further to call her evil, saying she knows a lot about her and that’s why she doesn’t like her.

“Erica that has pulled a knife before on one of her exes that is my friend. Kaii all the things I know about this babe, that’s why I’ve never liked her one bit. She’s pure evil!” she wrote.

This came after her outburst on Laycon last night where she threatened to kill him.